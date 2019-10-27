Brinker Capital Inc. Has $803,000 Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 724.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

COHR opened at $151.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.78. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.10 and a twelve month high of $173.92.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $339.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.61 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 8.12%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Coherent from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coherent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

