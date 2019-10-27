Brinker Capital Inc. Has $893,000 Stock Position in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.13% of P H Glatfelter worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 58.6% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 17.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the third quarter worth $290,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 126.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of P H Glatfelter stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. P H Glatfelter Co has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $674.05 million, a PE ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.76.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 247.62%.

GLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

