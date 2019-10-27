Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of MSG Networks worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in MSG Networks by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MSG Networks by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in MSG Networks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MSG Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in MSG Networks by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. MSG Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.71.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.83% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $168.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MSGN. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $22.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cannonball Research set a $17.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

