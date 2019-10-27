Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 1,888 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,401,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,047,000 after acquiring an additional 237,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,509,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,977,000 after buying an additional 261,019 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,505,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,847,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 30.2% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,502,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,736,000 after buying an additional 813,225 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 6.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,066,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,079,000 after buying an additional 130,306 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Citigroup cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $232,815.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $203.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.14 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

