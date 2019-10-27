Brokerages Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Camden Property Trust posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.

NYSE CPT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.27. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $83.67 and a twelve month high of $115.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $206,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 44,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

