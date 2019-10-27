Brokerages Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Cinemark reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $957.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.57 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 6.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNK. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cinemark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 target price on Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $42.00 target price on Cinemark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush set a $49.00 target price on Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

In related news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $235,263.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,090,000 after buying an additional 87,273 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,183,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,263,000 after buying an additional 494,773 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 9.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,683,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,180,000 after buying an additional 483,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,709,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,703,000 after buying an additional 114,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,395,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,585,000 after buying an additional 210,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 676,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.