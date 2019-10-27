Brokerages Anticipate Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $339.94 Million

Brokerages forecast that Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report $339.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.50 million and the highest is $345.00 million. Monro posted sales of $310.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $324.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. BidaskClub raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Monro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.98.

MNRO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.95. Monro has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $89.72.

In other Monro news, Director Donald Glickman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $639,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,078 shares in the company, valued at $15,433,277.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,152,285 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. FMR LLC raised its position in Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Monro in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Monro by 6.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Monro by 65.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 172,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 68,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Monro by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.