Brokerages Anticipate TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.60. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

THS stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 181,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $41.18 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 901 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $46,527.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,850 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $343,938.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,598.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,606 shares of company stock valued at $760,211 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,153,000 after acquiring an additional 51,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,998,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,185 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,733,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,790,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 857,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after purchasing an additional 136,191 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

