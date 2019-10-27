Brokerages Expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.29). Seattle Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seattle Genetics.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $95.00 price objective on Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 20,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $1,541,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,859 shares of company stock worth $14,734,342 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 48.3% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 13.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 40.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 14.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.54. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

