Brokerages Expect Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) to announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Watford’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watford will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Watford.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watford in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Watford presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Watford stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 142,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,285. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.67. Watford has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $28.99.

In other news, CEO John F. Rathgeber acquired 2,500 shares of Watford stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $50,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Rathgeber acquired 25,000 shares of Watford stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $503,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 59,700 shares of company stock worth $1,184,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Watford in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Watford in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Watford in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Watford in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Watford in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

