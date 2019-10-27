Brokerages Set Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Target Price at $210.81

Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.81.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $2,983,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,860,010.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 50,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.67, for a total value of $10,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,527,324.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,676 shares of company stock valued at $20,135,128 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.12. The company had a trading volume of 484,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,529. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.29 and a 200-day moving average of $177.58. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $209.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 163.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

