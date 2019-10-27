Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) PT at C$30.75

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.75.

CGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE:CGX traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.85. 110,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 29.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.32. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$22.34 and a twelve month high of C$36.65.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$439.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$428.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Cineplex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.36%.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

