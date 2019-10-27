Brokerages Set Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Target Price at $43.57

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

EV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th.

NYSE:EV traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.49. 678,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,419. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27. Eaton Vance has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $431.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Eaton Vance announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $168,547.29. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 51,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $2,301,483.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

