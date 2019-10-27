Brokerages Set Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Price Target at $20.06

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.79.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HST traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.68. 3,780,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,334,268. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. Host Hotels and Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.