Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Target Price at GBX 1,749.17

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,749.17 ($22.86).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,730 ($22.61) to GBX 1,830 ($23.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Virginia Bottomley acquired 201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,939 ($25.34) per share, for a total transaction of £3,897.39 ($5,092.63).

Shares of SN stock traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,691.50 ($22.10). The company had a trading volume of 1,678,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,879.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,752.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.11).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

