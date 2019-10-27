Brokerages Set United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Price Target at $28.20

Shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United-Guardian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United-Guardian stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $85.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of -0.31.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

