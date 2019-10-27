Brokers Set Expectations for Procter & Gamble Co’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PG. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

NYSE PG opened at $123.25 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $311.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,519 shares of company stock valued at $58,596,988 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

