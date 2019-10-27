Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.4% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.88 and a 12-month high of $87.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

