Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 80.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $72.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

