Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 9,390 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 63.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 283.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

NYSE FHN opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John M. Daniel sold 9,663 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $158,376.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 38,817 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $622,236.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,222.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.