BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Purchases Shares of 1,255 American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.4% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 33,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 47.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 27,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock opened at $216.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.86 and its 200 day moving average is $212.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $148.74 and a 52-week high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 31,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total transaction of $7,174,295.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,001 shares of company stock worth $44,133,551. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

