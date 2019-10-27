BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 132 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in General Dynamics by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.66.

GD opened at $173.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,459 shares of company stock worth $9,079,802 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

