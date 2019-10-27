BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,460 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.0% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.6% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 105,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 9,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $126.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.77. The firm has a market cap of $399.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.