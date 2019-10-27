BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Takes $203,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24,482.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,992 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,766,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,183,000 after acquiring an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,478,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,615,000 after acquiring an additional 719,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,166,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $95.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

