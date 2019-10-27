BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $156.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $123.80 and a 1-year high of $160.88.

