Buckingham Research Boosts W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $329.00

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price raised by Buckingham Research from $325.00 to $329.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Gabelli restated a hold rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.98.

NYSE:GWW traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $317.34. 327,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $255.09 and a 12 month high of $321.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.04.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W W Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $3,581,346.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W W Grainger by 25,367.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,055,000 after buying an additional 1,210,805 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in W W Grainger by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,113,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,269,000 after buying an additional 704,783 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 902,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,138,000 after purchasing an additional 181,743 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 83,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,509,000 after purchasing an additional 79,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

