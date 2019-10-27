Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $2,720,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,207,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aneel Zaman sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $38,063.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,912,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,977,904 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,949 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 49.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 401.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,212 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 75.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,494,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,822,000 after purchasing an additional 642,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 267.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 543,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,776,000 after purchasing an additional 395,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

