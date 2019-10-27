Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 29,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 449,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,787,000 after buying an additional 39,328 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,583 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $179,464.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,540.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,578 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $174,337.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,189. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.12.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

