Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 46,311 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVN opened at $12.51 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

