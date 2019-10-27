Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,892,000.

IYE opened at $31.87 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $38.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

