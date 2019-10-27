Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $653,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 42.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,962,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,015 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 23,289.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,697 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,660,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 59.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,959,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,304,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.54.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

