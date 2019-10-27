Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.88.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.91 and a 200-day moving average of $132.62. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $115.09 and a 52 week high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

