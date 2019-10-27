CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

CARG has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

CarGurus stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 130,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $4,465,508.88. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $2,057,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,659,473 shares of company stock worth $54,881,522 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in CarGurus by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,967,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 415.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

