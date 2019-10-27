Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.14.

NYSE:CSL opened at $154.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $93.01 and a twelve month high of $156.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.69.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor bought 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.27 per share, for a total transaction of $102,647.19. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,166.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $978,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,213,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

