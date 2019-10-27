Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Sells 1,861 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,288,000 after buying an additional 3,650,256 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,016,170,000 after buying an additional 1,790,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,409,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,468 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 248.3% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Phillips 66 by 126.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,421,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,940,000 after purchasing an additional 793,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

