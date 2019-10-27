Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.07, 1,307,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,344,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cars.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Get Cars.com alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern purchased 10,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $95,703.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $105,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 58,948 shares of company stock valued at $575,784. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pension Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 253,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 75,890 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 93,245 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the period.

About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.