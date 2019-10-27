carVertical (CV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last week, carVertical has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $46,363.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00200165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.84 or 0.01470570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027703 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00118098 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

