Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $154.00 at Bank of America

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.88.

NYSE:CAT opened at $139.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.91. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

