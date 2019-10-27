CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 76.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 224.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $49.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.99. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.