CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.5% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 62,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $7,072,152.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,742,172.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,213.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,373 shares of company stock worth $21,519,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $124.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $125.41.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

