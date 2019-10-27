Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 256,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,621 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 172,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000.

SCHM stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $58.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2309 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

