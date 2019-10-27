Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Pi Financial assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.30 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Shares of CLS stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.43. 1,351,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.83. Celestica has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $10.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Celestica had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 17.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,679,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,963,000 after acquiring an additional 709,033 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 21.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,861,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,289,000 after purchasing an additional 676,951 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 19.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,769,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,743,000 after purchasing an additional 601,041 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,587,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 6.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,156,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 66,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

