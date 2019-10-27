Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Lowered to $6.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial assumed coverage on Celestica in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.66.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $6.43 on Friday. Celestica has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $883.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Celestica by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 53,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,090,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 80,276 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 337,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 105,623 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

