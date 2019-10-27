Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

CLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Pi Financial started coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.30 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.66.

NYSE CLS opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Celestica has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $883.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Celestica had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 53,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 7.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,090,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 80,276 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 210.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,873 shares during the period. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 45.5% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 337,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 105,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

