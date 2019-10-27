Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Celgene comprises 0.9% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,118,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Celgene by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 196,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,189,000 after buying an additional 65,656 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Celgene by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,826. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $107.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average is $95.83.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

