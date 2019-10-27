Celtic (LON:CCP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $162.43

Celtic plc (LON:CCP) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.43 and traded as low as $160.79. Celtic shares last traded at $160.79, with a volume of 1,087 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Celtic from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 162.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.57 million and a PE ratio of 23.90.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV, a TV channel for the Celtic Football Club; and hires the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

