CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Trading Down 0.8%

CES Energy Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:CESDF) was down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 12,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CESDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

