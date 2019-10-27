Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 598,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Changyou.Com were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYOU. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Changyou.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Changyou.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Changyou.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Changyou.Com by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Changyou.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYOU opened at $9.56 on Friday. Changyou.Com Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $509.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $118.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Changyou.Com Ltd will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Changyou.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Changyou.Com in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.90 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

