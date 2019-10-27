Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Replimune Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $15.61. 92,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 3.23. Replimune Group has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $247,225.00. Also, CEO Robert Coffin sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $413,462.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,500. 63.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 186,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

