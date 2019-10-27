Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Critical Review

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charles Schwab and Oppenheimer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles Schwab $10.13 billion 5.29 $3.51 billion $2.45 16.73 Oppenheimer $958.15 million 0.37 $28.89 million N/A N/A

Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than Oppenheimer.

Volatility and Risk

Charles Schwab has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Charles Schwab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Oppenheimer shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Charles Schwab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Oppenheimer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Charles Schwab and Oppenheimer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles Schwab 35.12% 20.85% 1.35% Oppenheimer 3.75% 8.35% 1.89%

Dividends

Charles Schwab pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Oppenheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Charles Schwab pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Charles Schwab and Oppenheimer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles Schwab 2 6 8 0 2.38 Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charles Schwab presently has a consensus price target of $44.09, suggesting a potential upside of 7.60%. Given Charles Schwab’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Charles Schwab is more favorable than Oppenheimer.

Summary

Charles Schwab beats Oppenheimer on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, and support services; and retirement business and corporate brokerage retirement services. This segment provides brokerage accounts with cash management capabilities; third-party mutual funds, as well as proprietary mutual funds, plus mutual fund trading, and clearing services to broker-dealers; and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including proprietary and third-party ETFs. It also offers advice solutions, such as managed portfolios of proprietary and third-party mutual funds and ETFs, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, and specialized planning and portfolio management. In addition, this segment provides banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and pledged asset lines; and trust services comprising trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. The company serves individuals and institutional clients in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, England, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. The Charles Schwab Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, fee-based non-discretionary investment advisory services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, investment advisory services, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management services, as well as taxable and non-taxable fixed income portfolios and strategies. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, such as strategic advisory services and capital markets products; merger and acquisition, equities capital market, and debt capital market products and services; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, and event driven sales and trading services. Further, it provides institutional fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; repurchase agreements and securities lending services; and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwritings, market-making, trust, and discount services. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, public and private businesses, institutions and investment advisers, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

